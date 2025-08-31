A.R. Rahman to perform at first World Congress on social impact of music in October

Toronto will host The Promise of Music this October, the first-ever world congress dedicated to exploring the social impact of music, with Academy Award-winning composer A.R. Rahman headlining a series of performances.

The 5-day festival to be held from October 6-10, is organised by the Glenn Gould Foundation. It will bring together 560 performers, 75 speakers, 19 concerts and 30 forums, featuring artists, educators, scientists and changemakers from more than 20 countries.

Rahman confirmed his participation on social media, writing: “Delighted to be part of The Promise of Music in Toronto this October. Artists, educators, scientists and change makers from over 20 countries will gather to affirm a timeless truth: music transforms lives. Let’s celebrate, converse and imagine new futures together.”

According to the organisers, the Firdaus Orchestra, mentored by Rahman, will perform at the festival on October 7 and 8. Founded during Expo 2020 Dubai, the all-female orchestra comprises 50 musicians from nearly 30 countries, emerging as a symbol of inclusion and gender equality in music education.

The Sunshine Orchestra, a youth ensemble nurtured at Rahman’s K.M. Music Conservatory in Chennai, will perform on October 9. Comprising underprivileged but gifted students, the orchestra has grown into an acclaimed collective that has performed internationally, including at the United Nations.

Rahman’s solo performance is scheduled for October 10.