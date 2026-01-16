Cate Blanchett set to return as Viking warriror Valka in live-action ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’

Cate Blanchett is returning to the world of dragons, reprising her role as Viking warrior Valka in Universal Pictures’ live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2, as per US media reports.

The two-time Oscar winner has signed on for the sequel, which will again be written and directed by Dean DeBlois, The Hollywood Reporter has said.

DeBlois co-created the original animated franchise and also wrote, directed and executive produced the first live-action installment released in June 2025. That film grossed USD 636 million worldwide.

The franchise is based on the best-selling eponymous book series by Cressida Cowell.

Blanchett joins returning cast members Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gerard Butler, Julian Dennison, Gabriel Howell, Bronwyn James and Harry Trevaldwyn.

Based on the 2014 animated sequel, the live-action film continues the story of Hiccup (Thames), the dragon-befriending Viking who transformed his village by embracing peaceful coexistence with dragons.

Valka is revealed as Hiccup’s long-lost mother and the wife of Viking leader Stoick the Vast. Butler, who voiced Stoick in the animated films, is reprising the role in the live-action versions.

Blanchett previously voiced Valka in the animated franchise, making her the second actor, after Butler, to transition from voice performance to live-action portrayal.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 is being produced by Marc Platt through Universal-based Marc Platt Productions, alongside Adam Siegel, president of Marc Platt Productions. Universal has set a June 11, 2027 theatrical release date.

Senior vice president of production Lexi Barta is overseeing the project for the studio.

Blanchett was last seen starring in Steven Soderbergh’s romantic espionage thriller Black Bag, opposite Michael Fassbender, Marisa Abela and Naomie Harris.

She also appeared in Jim Jarmusch’s ensemble drama Father Mother Sister Brother, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it won the Golden Lion.