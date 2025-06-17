‘One Piece’ anime to take one-week break, episode 1,134 release delayed

Episode 1,134 of the popular anime series One Piece will now premiere on June 29 instead of its scheduled release this Sunday, according to media reports.

While the anime is on break this week, a special episode revisiting highlights from the Egghead Island arc will be released. The filler episode is titled Dr. Chopper's Adventure Checkup - Good Friends at a Crossroad. A preview of the episode was released by the makers on YouTube on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to reports, episode 1,134 will be released at 7.45pm in India on June 29. Fans can stream the episode on Crunchyroll.

Following its six-month-long hiatus, One Piece was back in full force in April with its Egghead Island arc. At present, the anime is gearing up for the highly-anticipated finale of Kuma’s backstory.

Episode 1,133 followed King Bekori burning the entire Sorbet kingdom to get rid of its impoverished citizens. Kuma single-handedly took him down and was crowned the new king by the people of Sorbet. However, he was soon accused of being a tyrant by Bekori and the World Government.

In order to protect his kingdom, Kuma sets out in search of a cure for his adopted daughter Bonney’s deadly illness. It ended with Kuma making a pact with Dr Vegapunk to become a cyborg, specifically a Pacifista, in exchange for the latter curing Bonney.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. In his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, forges meaningful friendships and unravels the world’s secrets.