‘One Piece’ anime to go on a hiatus, return with the Elbaph arc in April 2026

One Piece anime is set to go on a three-month hiatus from January 2026, following which it will return with its Elbaph arc in April next year, Toei Animation announced on Tuesday.

Prior to its break, the ongoing Egghead Island arc is expected to conclude later this year. The 1147th episode of the anime came out on October 26 and is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Tuesday, Toei Animation wrote, “ONE PIECE will go on a three-month break starting this January, returning in April 2026 with the start of the Elbaph Arc”.

“Beginning in 2026, the anime series will also kick off its new production schedule, dividing into two parts for a maximum of 26 episodes per year in order to dive even deeper into the heart of the ONE PIECE world — incorporating more content, tempo, and pacing of the original manga,” they added.

The post further read, “Don't worry, Nakama - you'll have a chance to gear up for the next adventure. Stay tuned for exciting surprises during the series’ break.”

The show’s producer Ryuta Koike added that with the upcoming Elbaph arc, the episode count will be reduced to a maximum of 26 per year, split into two quarters.

Last year, the anime took a six-month hiatus starting in October 2024. It returned with new episodes covering the Egghead Island arc in April.

“The One Piece Egghead Arc features the Straw Hat Pirates arriving on the futuristic island of Vegapunk, leading to a confrontation with the World Government that results in a massive, world-shaking incident.”

Last year, One Piece topped the IMDb list of Top 10 highest-rated TV shows in the first half of 2024 based on user ratings, beating popular live-action shows like The Bear, House of the Dragon and The Boys.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the Pirate King. In his quest to achieve freedom in its truest sense, Luffy overcomes formidable enemies, forges meaningful friendships and unravels the world’s secrets.