Omorshongi is a poignant tale of love, loss and self-discovery

Omorshongi, starring Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar, releases today in theatres. Directed by Dibya Chatterjee, the film is a poignant tale of love, loss, and self-discovery, set against the backdrop of a modern city. The film promises to take audiences on a fun and romantic journey, exploring the complexities of human relationships.

For Vikram Chatterjee, Omorshongi stands out from his previous work due to its unique blend of horror, romance and comedy. What makes Omorshongi special is its genre mix, being a horror romantic comedy, which provides a unique and humorous storytelling experience. This project also marks Vikram’s first collaboration with actress Sohini Sarkar and the Bengali debut of Dibya, the director, who is working on his first Bengali feature film, though he has previously worked in Mumbai.

Director Dibya Chatterjee said that his long-standing relationships with the cast and crew created a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere on set. He also mentioned that the film’s cinematographer, Abhimanyu, is an old friend. These personal connections made the process feel less like work and more like a reunion of old friends.

“The film was shot at familiar locations which also made the experience special for me, as I missed the local food while living in Mumbai. Reflecting on the shoot, I fondly recall the joy of those days... the food played an important part in the experience as it reminded me of home,” he said. Dibya praised the performances of Sohini and Vikram, noting their professionalism. This dynamic contributed to the wholesome and enjoyable atmosphere on set.

In terms of the film itself, Dibya explains that Omorshongi explores a love story that transcends the mortal plane, as suggested by the title, which means “lovers beyond the realm”. The film blends romance with elements of absurd comedy, tackling themes like love, toxicity, and ego, but ultimately remains light-hearted and fun.