Olivier Richters says Alan Ritchson recommended him for Paulie’s role in ‘Reacher’ Season 3

Olivier Richters has been earning widespread praise for his portrayal of Paulie, one of Jack Reacher’s (Alan Ritchson) most-menacing adversaries yet, in Reacher Season 3. The Dutch actor recently revealed that his journey into the Reacher universe began with an unexpected recommendation from none other than Alan Ritchson himself.

Richters shared how Ritchson played a crucial role in helping him land the part. “Alan played a significant role in this process; he mentioned that he found me, possibly on Reddit or from an Instagram video. He suggested to the casting team, 'If you need a big guy, consider Olivier.' I owe a lot to Alan for giving that tip, as it was a key reason I got the casting opportunity,” Richters said.

Their first meeting took place during stunt training for an intense arm-wrestling scene, setting the stage for their on-screen showdown. Richters recalled being impressed not just by Ritchson’s dedication to his craft but also by his generosity in supporting fellow actors.

“We hit it off right away with a handshake and a nice conversation. I was really impressed by Alan, given how he managed to keep such an impressive physique while balancing scripts, diet, and three kids. He was great at offering helpful tips for my performance, like how to react authentically when someone falls out of a truck. He didn't have to do that, but it made my acting feel more realistic. I truly appreciated his professionalism and support on set,” he added.

Created by Nick Santora, Reacher is based on the Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child. The show follows a former Army military policeman who is not only immensely strong and smart but also travels from town to town solving crimes and confronting adversaries.

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and Paramount Television Studios, with Ritchson serving as both the lead and an executive producer alongside Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt, and others.

The third season, based on Lee Child’s 2003 novel Persuader, follows Reacher as he goes undercover to rescue an informant from a dangerous enemy from his past. Reacher Season 3 dropped on Prime Video on February 20. With six episodes currently streaming and new ones dropping every Thursday, Reacher Season 3 is available to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.