MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 14 July 2025

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey become parents to a baby girl

The couple named the baby Colette Annalise McCaffrey

PTI Published 14.07.25, 11:20 AM
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey with their newborn

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey with their newborn Instagram

Model-actor Olivia Culpo and her husband, football player Christian McCaffrey, embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child.

The former Miss Universe shared a series of pictures of her newborn daughter on her Instagram handle on Monday. The couple named the baby Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post featured the couple's pictures alongside their newborn. “Colette Annalise McCaffrey,” read the caption.

The actor, known for projects such as "Clawfoot" (2023), "Venus as a Boy" (2021) and the 2018 action thriller "Reprisal", also shared a story on her Instagram and wrote, "Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other," she wrote.

Culpo, 33, and McCaffrey, 29, got married on June 29, 2024, in Rhode Island. The duo dated for five years before making their relationship official.

They announced the pregnancy news in March this year with a social media post, featuring Culpo flaunting her baby bump. "Next chapter, embracing motherhood," read the caption of the post.

Culpo's latest work is "Clawfoot", where she essayed the role of Tasha. Directed by Michael Day, the thriller film also starred Francesca Eastwood and Milo Gibson in the lead roles, playing Janet and Leo respectively. It was released in 2023.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Olivia Culpo And Christian McCaffrey First Child Olivia Culpo Christian McCaffrey Child Birth Newborn
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

How Mamata Banerjee’s not-so-secret but most potent political weapon works

From campaign themes, vetting candidates to doing the ‘dirty work’, I-PAC works closely with Bengal’s ruling party. In private, even a section of the BJP admits that they are good
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, in Beijing
Quote left Quote right

As neighbours, open exchange of views between India and China is very important

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT