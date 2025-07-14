Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey become parents to a baby girl

Model-actor Olivia Culpo and her husband, football player Christian McCaffrey, embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child.

The former Miss Universe shared a series of pictures of her newborn daughter on her Instagram handle on Monday. The couple named the baby Colette Annalise McCaffrey.

The post featured the couple's pictures alongside their newborn. “Colette Annalise McCaffrey,” read the caption.

The actor, known for projects such as "Clawfoot" (2023), "Venus as a Boy" (2021) and the 2018 action thriller "Reprisal", also shared a story on her Instagram and wrote, "Colette is so lucky to have the best daddy in the world. A love like no other," she wrote.

Culpo, 33, and McCaffrey, 29, got married on June 29, 2024, in Rhode Island. The duo dated for five years before making their relationship official.

They announced the pregnancy news in March this year with a social media post, featuring Culpo flaunting her baby bump. "Next chapter, embracing motherhood," read the caption of the post.

Culpo's latest work is "Clawfoot", where she essayed the role of Tasha. Directed by Michael Day, the thriller film also starred Francesca Eastwood and Milo Gibson in the lead roles, playing Janet and Leo respectively. It was released in 2023.

