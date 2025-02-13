MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Thursday, 13 February 2025

Fact check: Viral video of Ranveer Allahbadia shedding tears was shot four years ago

Allahbadia had issued an apology on X earlier this week after police complaints were lodged against the YouTuber

Agnivo Niyogi Published 13.02.25, 12:57 PM
Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia X

A video of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia breaking down in tears and expressing guilt has gone viral on social media amid raging controversy surrounding his comments on comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show.

“I am feeling bad because all the work has been stopped because of me. I just feel damn guilty. The entire team was exposed to this,” Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, says in the clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many users on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube have claimed that the video was recorded after the recent controversy. “Guys, we're all human, and we all make mistakes. It's heartbreaking to see my favorite content creator from India in tears. Stay strong,” one X user posted.

However, a fact-check done by The Telegraph Online reveals that the video was shared nearly four-years ago. “This Is NOT Clickbait - My Covid-19 Experience | Vlog 24” is the title of the video uploaded on Allahbadia’s official YouTube channel on April 7, 2021.

The viral portion appears around the 30-second mark, where he discusses testing positive for COVID-19 and the resulting disruption to his work. The eight-minute-long vlog also features his team talking about managing work in his absence.

Although the viral video is unrelated to the India’s Got Latent controversy, Allahbadia did issue an apology earlier this week. “I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I’m sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry,” he said in a video posted on X.

An FIR was lodged against Allahbadia along with YouTuber Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and several others who attended the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has since summoned Allahbadia, Raina, and the show’s producers for questioning on February 17.

RELATED TOPICS

Ranveer Allahbadia Beerbiceps Samay Raina India’s Got Latent
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Over 10 Jamia students detained amid protest against disciplinary action, security stepped up

The University claimed the protesting students vandalised university property, including the central canteen, and broke the gate of the security advisor's office, forcing the administration to take action
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Conversation went very well. Zelensky is like President Putin, he wants to make peace

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT