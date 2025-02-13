Fact check: Viral video of Ranveer Allahbadia shedding tears was shot four years ago

A video of YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia breaking down in tears and expressing guilt has gone viral on social media amid raging controversy surrounding his comments on comedian Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent show.

“I am feeling bad because all the work has been stopped because of me. I just feel damn guilty. The entire team was exposed to this,” Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, says in the clip.

Many users on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube have claimed that the video was recorded after the recent controversy. “Guys, we're all human, and we all make mistakes. It's heartbreaking to see my favorite content creator from India in tears. Stay strong,” one X user posted.

However, a fact-check done by The Telegraph Online reveals that the video was shared nearly four-years ago. “This Is NOT Clickbait - My Covid-19 Experience | Vlog 24” is the title of the video uploaded on Allahbadia’s official YouTube channel on April 7, 2021.

The viral portion appears around the 30-second mark, where he discusses testing positive for COVID-19 and the resulting disruption to his work. The eight-minute-long vlog also features his team talking about managing work in his absence.

Although the viral video is unrelated to the India’s Got Latent controversy, Allahbadia did issue an apology earlier this week. “I shouldn't have said what I said on India's Got Latent. I’m sorry... My comment wasn't just inappropriate, it was not even funny. Comedy is not my forte, I am just here to say sorry,” he said in a video posted on X.

An FIR was lodged against Allahbadia along with YouTuber Samay Raina, influencer Apoorva Makhija, and several others who attended the controversial episode of India’s Got Latent. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has since summoned Allahbadia, Raina, and the show’s producers for questioning on February 17.