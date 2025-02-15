Video of Kanan Gill asking the same question that landed Ranveer Allahbadia in soup surfaces online

As social media continues to debate over podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversial remark on India’s Got Latent, an old video of stand-up comedian Kanan Gill asking the same question to actors Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb has surfaced online.

The resurfaced clip, dating back to 2015, appears to be from the promotional run of Bhagnani and Gottlieb’s film Welcome to Karachi. In the video, Kanan is seen asking them, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your lives or join in once and stop it?”

The question visibly stuns both actors, while Kanan insists they must respond.

Following widespread backlash over the India’s Got Latent episode, Ranveer issued a public apology. “I’m just here for an apology. I personally had a lapse in judgment. It wasn’t cool on my part. The podcast is watched by people of all ages. I don’t want to be the kind of person that takes that responsibility lightly, and family is the last thing that I would ever disrespect,” the podcaster also known as BeerBiceps said.

The controversy, however, has now escalated to legal action. An FIR has been registered against Ranveer, along with host Samay Raina and fellow panelists Apoorva Makhija and others, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).