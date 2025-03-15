Old video of Aamir Khan attending Irfan Pathan’s wedding anniversary with Gauri Spratt goes viral

An old video of Aamir Khan attending former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan’s wedding anniversary party has gone viral on social media after the actor confirmed his relationship with Gauri Spratt.

The brief clip, shared by Irfan on Instagram in February, features Aamir with his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao. Reddit users were quick to point out that Aamir’s current girlfriend Gauri Spratt was standing right next to him in a purple outfit.

In the footage, Irfan cuts a chocolate cake with his wife, Safa Baig. The former Team India player feeds a piece of cake to Aamir as the two were all smiles.

To celebrate his 60th birthday, Aamir hosted a meet and greet session with the media recently. The Bollywood actor introduced his girlfriend Gauri to the media at the event.

“I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her, besides we won't have to keep hiding. She met Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan last night,” PTI quoted Aamir.

“She is from Bangalore, and we knew each other for 25 years. But we connected a year-and-half ago. She happened to be in Mumbai and we met accidentally, we kept in touch, and then it all happened organically,” the actor said.

“I've been fortunate to be in a strong relationship. Like, Reena and I spent 16 years together, and then Kiran and I spent 16 years together, and in many ways we are still together. I've learnt so much and it's been very enriching. With Gauri, I feel settled,” said the Laal Singh Chaddha star.

Aamir was first married to film producer Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They share two children — Junaid and Ira Khan.

In 2005, he married director Kiran Rao, but the couple separated in 2021. Following their separation, they continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

Aamir will be seen next in Sitaare Zameen Par, a sequel to his 2007 critically-acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par, which marked his directorial debut.