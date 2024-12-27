Now play Squid Game-inspired ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game on Google

Following the release of Squid Game Season 2 on Thursday, Google has introduced an interactive version of the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game from the Korean Netflix series to their browser.

To play the game, fans need to search with the keywords ‘Squid Game’ on Google with their mobile phone or desktop browser. A brown invitation card with the Squid Game logo will appear at the bottom of the screen. If you tap/click on the icon, you will enter the game, where the giant robotic doll, Young-hee, chants the song associated with the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six characters dressed in green tracksuits appear at the starting line. A blue circular start button and a red cross appear below them. Clicking on the blue key will make the characters run towards the doll while she chants the eerie song. Just as she finishes the song and is about to turn around, players have to quickly press the red button to freeze in their positions. Failure to stop your movements will result in your elimination.

In the first episode of Squid Game Season 1, the Red Light, Green Light game left fans of the Netflix series horrified. The game, which is popularly played by children, turned into a nightmare in the show as the characters would get ruthlessly killed upon their elimination. The tradition continues in the latest season as well.

Squid Game Season 2 brings back Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun who returns to play the dystopian survival games all over again — but this time to put an end to the madness and save lives by confronting the Front Man.

Apart from Lee Jung-jae, the second season also marks the return of Wi Ha-jun, who plays Detective Hwang Jun-ho along with Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gon Yoo reprising their roles. Other actors who joined the new season include Yim Si-wan. Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun and Kang Ae-sim.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has returned as writer, director and executive producer for the latest season, while Chae Kyoung-sun serves as the production designer.

Squid Game Season 1 went on to become Netflix’s most-watched series, with a record 1.65 billion views in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021 release. Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys and the first to win for a non-English show. Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian to win an Emmy for directing a drama series.