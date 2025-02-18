Kendrick Lamar becomes first rapper with three solo albums on Billboard 200 Top 10

American artiste Kendrick Lamar has become the first rapper to have simultaneously charted three solo albums in the Top 10 list of Billboard 200, the US-based entertainment magazine announced recently.

Soon after his Super Bowl halftime show on February 9, three of Lamar’s albums — GNX, DAMN and good kid, m.A.A.d city — rose up to No. 1, No. 9 and No. 10, respectively.

With his Super Bowl performance, Lamar also edged past Michael Jackson, pulling in 133.5 million viewers for the show. Jackson’s 1993 performance previously held the record with 133.4 million viewers, which remained an all-time high until Lamar’s February 9 show.

“It’s the first time in the nearly 69-year history of the chart that a rap act has placed at least three albums concurrently in the top 10. The Billboard 200 began publishing on a regular, weekly basis in March 1956,” Billboard wrote on their website.

Previously, Taylor Swift held the record, with at least three albums in the top 10, as recorded on the December 9, 2023 chart.

On December 24, 1966, American trumpeter and pianist Herb Alpert became the first male artiste to have three albums concurrently in the Top 10 list of Billboard 200. Following this record, Prince posthumously took the spot after his death in 2016.

Before Lamar, Justin Timberlake received the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 following his Super Bowl halftime performance in 2018. His Man of the Woods album debuted on the Top 10 chart in February that year.