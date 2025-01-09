Nora Fatehi evacuates LA hotel, rushes to airport as wildfire spreads: ‘Never seen anything like that’

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi and her team were asked to evacuate their Los Angeles hotel amid the devastating wildfires ravaging the California county, she said on Thursday.

“I am in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I have never seen anything like that. This is insane, we just got an evacuation order five minutes ago. So I quickly packed all my stuff and I am evacuating out of here,” Nora said in the video, adding, “I am gonna go near the airport and chill there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nora also expressed concern about the potential impact on her travel plans and the safety of those in the affected areas. “I hope it doesn’t get cancelled because this s**t is scary. I am going to keep you guys updated. I hope people are safe, I have never seen anything before like this,” she said.

The wildfires, which have ravaged the Pacific Palisades area and other parts of Los Angeles, have claimed at least five lives and destroyed over 2,000 structures. Celebrities have not been spared from the devastation, with public figures like Paris Hilton losing their homes in the fire. Cary Elwes, Mark Hamill and Mandy Moore were among those who were affected.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was among the celebrities who took to social media to express solidarity with the victims. Sharing a somber video on Instagram, she wrote, “My thoughts with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to stay safe tonight”.