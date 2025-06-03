Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s ‘Nobody Wants This’ Season 2 to premiere on Netflix in October

Season 2 of the Netflix romcom series Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, is set to premiere on October 23, the streamer announced on Monday.

A video shared on X features the cast of the upcoming instalment and gives fans a sneak peek of what they can expect next in the series.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody Wants This Season 2? OCTOBER 23,” the streamer wrote alongside the video.

Season 1 of the series, which premiered on September 26, 2024, stars Kristen Bell as Joanne, a sex podcaster who unexpectedly falls for Noah, a rabbi played by Adam Brody. The show was renewed in October 2024.

Returning cast members include Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn. Season 2 will also feature an exciting lineup of guest stars, including Leighton Meester, Miles Fowler, Alex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Meester will guest star as Abby, Joanne’s former middle school nemesis who is now a social media influencer. Fowler joins as Lenny, Noah’s Matzah Ballers teammate who is set up with Morgan (Lupe). Karpovsky will play Big Noah, an overconfident rabbi at Noah’s temple, while Moayed portrays Dr. Andy, a self-assured psychotherapist who may be the perfect match for Morgan.

Created by Erin Foster, with Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan serving as showrunners, Nobody Wants This Season 1 followed the unconventional romance between Joanne, an outspoken agnostic, and Noah, a warmhearted rabbi. The series earned both Bell and Brody nominations for the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, and Critics Choice Awards. Brody took home the Critics Choice Award for his performance.