Friday, 03 January 2025

The Recruit S2 trailer: Noah Centineo teams up with Teo Yoo for a mission in South Korea

Slated for a January 30 release, the Netflix series stars Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall

Agnivo Niyogi Published 03.01.25, 01:01 PM
Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo in The Recruit S2 trailer

Noah Centineo and Teo Yoo in The Recruit S2 trailer IMDb

Netflix has unveiled the trailer for The Recruit Season 2, teasing a thrilling new chapter in the hit spy drama. This time, the story takes viewers to Seoul, South Korea, where Noah Centineo’s character, Owen Hendricks, is pulled into another high-stakes adventure.

The two-minute-33-second long trailer wastes no time ramping up the action, opening with Hendricks getting pummeled in a bar by a character portrayed by Past Lives actor Teo Yoo. Set to the rebellious beats of Green Day’s American Idiot, the scene perfectly captures the intensity and unpredictability fans have come to expect from the series.

“To save the world, it takes a pair. Noah Centineo. Teo Yoo. The Recruit returns JANUARY 30,” Netflix wrote on social media alongside the trailer.

According to the official synopsis of the show, Hendricks finds himself in a life-threatening situation in South Korea, only to discover that the greater danger might be lurking within his own organisation. As the trailer hints, Hendricks goes rogue to solve a complex case, with characters describing him as “cunning, charming, and absolutely ruthless”.

Joining Centineo in the six-episode second season are an ensemble cast that includes Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, Fivel Stewart, Kristian Bruun, Kaylah Zander, Maddie Hasson, Angel Parker, and Vondie Curtis-Hall.

The first season of The Recruit premiered in December 2022 and was met with widespread acclaim for its gripping storyline and Centineo’s charismatic performance. Fans won’t have to wait long for the next chapter as The Recruit Season 2 premieres on Netflix on January 30.

