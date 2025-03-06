Netflix discontinues Noah Centineo-starrer spy drama ‘The Recruit’ after two seasons

Netflix has discontinued the spy drama series The Recruit after two seasons, Colton Dunn, who appeared alongside Noah Centineo on the series, said on Wednesday.

The development comes a little more than a month after the premiere of the show's Season 2 on January 30.

Dunn shared the news with fans on the Threads app. “The Recruit has been cancelled y'all. Such a bummer. I’ll share some pics and fun memories on IG but just wanted you to hear it from me. Thanks if you watched. I’m AVAILABLE NOW! Hire me for your tv story,” he posted.

The show, which first premiered in December 2022, ran for 14 episodes during its two-season run. The plot revolved around Owen Hendricks (played by Centineo), a CIA lawyer who gets entangled in dangerous international conflicts after an asset attempts to expose her relationship with the agency.

Season 2 followed Hendricks as he was thrust into a new set of challenges in Seoul, South Korea.

Despite the cancellation, Dunn expressed gratitude for the experience. “You can’t cancel the memories. Very thankful to the cast, crew and creator of The Recruit. It was a good run with lots of fun. #therecruit," he shared on Instagram.

The Recruit also starred Aarti Mann, Fivel Stewart, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Kaylah Zander, Kristian Bruun, Angel Parker, and Jesse Collin. The series was created by Alexi Hawley, who served as the showrunner and executive producer. The series was produced by Hypnotic and Lionsgate for Netflix.

The Recruit Season 2 had an impressive debut, racking up 5.9 million views in its first four days on the platform, according to American entertainment website Variety. The series landed in second place on the English-language TV chart, just behind The Night Agent Season 2, which garnered 15.2 million views.