Television actor Vibhu Raghave dies at 37 after long battle with stage 4 colon cancer

Television actor Vibhu Raghave, known for the Star Plus drama show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins (2014), died on June 2 after a long battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 37.

Television actress Saumya Tandon shared the news on Instagram. “My beautiful friend @vibhuzinsta…is with angels now. Left us last night. Vibhu, you were beautiful inside and out” she wrote.

“You taught me how to smile even when everything was falling apart. How to hold on to light when the world felt dark. You were a fighter till the very end — a real warrior. Even when people gave up hope, you kept going. You never stopped,” Tandon, known for her role in the popular TV show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, added.

Paying tribute to the late actor and friend, Tandon further said, “We had plans, Vibhu. We wanted to make videos… to talk about everything you were feeling. We thought we had time. We didn’t. And now all I’m left with is your voice in my head, your smile, and all the love you gave me. I’ll miss you forever. I really will. Life is so damn short. I’m going to try to live it like you did — fully, fiercely, with heart. To be the best version of myself, every single day.”

Vibhu Raghave was diagnosed with neuroendocrine colon cancer in 2022. The actor regularly shared updates on his health and treatment through videos on Instagram. He also posted inspirational content, motivating others who were fighting terminal illnesses.

Earlier this year, Raghave shared a video from the hospital during his second chemotherapy. In the video, he discussed his condition, disclosing that cancer cells had spread to several organs including liver, spine, bones, and lungs.

Despite these challenging conditions, Raghave held on to hope. “It was shocking. I was worried for a few days… but the only treatment right now is chemotherapy. Everything is going good now. Chemotherapy will shrink it.”

Raghave gained popularity with the television show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, where he played the character Saurav. Alongside him, the show also starred Aneri Vajeni, Mishkat Verma, Amit Sarin and Barbie Jain.

The actor is survived by his mother Anupama Raghav, brother Aishwarya Raghave and sister Garima Singh Tyagi.