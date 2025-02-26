‘Holland’ trailer: Nicole Kidman’s picture-perfect life is turned upside down in new Prime Video thriller

Nicole Kidman plays Nancy Vandergroot, a meticulous high school teacher whose picture-perfect life is turned upside down in the trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming mystery thriller film Holland.

Nancy, who lives in tulip-filled Holland, Michigan, accompanies her husband Fred Vandergroot (played by Matthew Macfadyen) on a business trip, which unravels their life.

Dropped by the streamer on Tuesday, the two minute-32-second-long video opens with Nancy introducing her idyllic town, where she works as a teacher and her husband as the local preacher. The couple have a son (played by Jude Hill). However, Nancy begins to suspect her husband of keeping a secret and soon a Yale nurse is found dead. Consequently, she teams up with her colleague Dave (Gael Garcia Bernal) to unravel the truth.

Set to premiere on Prime Video on March 27, Holland is directed by Mimi Cave from a script by Andrew Sodroski. The film is jointly produced by Kate Churchill and Kidman.

Kidman was last seen in Halina Reijn’s Babygirl opposite Harris Dickinson. She won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the 2024 Venice Film Festival for her performance in the erotic thriller. Macfadyen, on the other hand, last appeared in Shawn Levy’s 2024 superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine.