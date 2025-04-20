MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Nicole Kidman’s critically acclaimed erotic thriller ‘Babygirl’ is now streaming on this OTT platform

Also starring Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, Anoop Desai and Izabel Mar, ‘Babygirl’ is helmed by Halina Reijn

Entertainment Web Desk Published 20.04.25, 02:15 PM
Babygirl OTT release

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson in Babygirl IMDb

Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson’s critically acclaimed erotic thriller film Babygirl, which was theatrically released in India on February 21, 2025, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Also starring Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde, Anoop Desai, and Izabel Mar, Babygirl is helmed by Halina Reijn. The story explored the life of Nicole Kidman’s influential CEO Romy, who enjoyed a reversal of power dynamics in her torrid affair with a young intern, Harris Dickinson’s Samuel.

The film shows Romy exploring her sexual fantasies even as her affair with her employee puts her professional and family life at stake. While Antonio Banderas essays the role of Romy’s husband, Esther McGregor and Vaughan Reilly portray her kids.

Kidman won the best actress award for her role in Babygirl at the Venice Film Festival 2024 after the movie premiered at the fest on August 30. Director Halina Reijn accepted the award on Kidman’s behalf as the actress was unable to attend the event due to the recent passing of her mother.

On the work front, Kidman was recently seen in Prime Video’s new mystery thriller film Holland.

In the film, Kidman played Nancy Vandergroot, a meticulous high school teacher whose picture-perfect life is turned upside down after she accompanies her husband Fred Vandergroot (played by Matthew Macfadyen) on a business trip, which unravels their life.

Also starring Gael Garcia Bernal and Jude Hill, Holland premiered on March 27.

Nicole Kidman Babygirl Prime Video
