Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor threatens to destroy David Corenswet’s Man of Steel in new ‘Superman’ trailer

Directed by James Gunn, the upcoming superhero film is slated to hit theatres on July 11

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.06.25, 10:34 AM
David Corenswet as the Man of Steel in Superman

David Corenswet as the Man of Steel in Superman YouTube

Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor threatens to destroy David Corenswet’s Man of Steel and his loved ones, in the latest trailer of James Gunn’s upcoming DC film Superman.

Dropped by the makers on Wednesday, the two-minute-nine-second-long trailer begins with Superman flying through the air and preventing buildings from collapsing on civilians during a catastrophe. The subsequent scenes show Superman crashing onto a land of snow, following which some robots carry him into the Fortress of Solitude.

He is also seen grappling with his powers while maintaining his identity as the journalist Clark Kent.

The Justice Gang — Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) — and Kent’s girlfriend Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) also feature in the trailer.

Gunn’s upcoming movie, previously titled Superman: Legacy, is the first film in DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters. Before Corenswet, Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill portrayed the superhero on the big screen.

Known for directing the Guardian of the Galaxy films, The Suicide Squad (2021) and the original Max series Peacemaker (2022), Gunn has also written the screenplay for the upcoming superhero movie.

Superman is slated to hit theatres on July 11.

