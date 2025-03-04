Newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are vacationing in the Maldives

Newlyweds Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani are currently vacationing in the Maldives, show photos Aadar shared on Monday.

“Always chasing the Sun,” wrote Aadar alongside photos with his wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

A selfie shows Aadar and Alekha posing against a picturesque background. Another picture captures Alekha posing in a lime green dress on a pontoon bridge. Aadar, on the other hand, sported a breezy white shirt during their beachside vacation.

Aadar and Alekha tied the knot on February 21 in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and other members of the extended Kapoor family participated in the rituals. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Rekha were among the Bollywood celebrities who attended the star-studded celebration.

Aadar made his relationship with Alekha official on November 13, 2023 by sharing a picture of them holding hands. The couple got engaged in the Maldives in September 2024. In November last year, Aadar and Alekha celebrated their roka ceremony. The couple had previously tied the knot in a white-themed beach wedding in Goa on January 13 this year. Photos from their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies went viral on social media ahead of their February 21 wedding.

While Aadar is known for films like Hello Charlie (2021) and Qaidi Band (2017), Alekha is an Indian entrepreneur, a model and founder of a Mumbai-based wellness community. As per media reports, Aadar was previously in a relationship with Alekha’s close friend, actress Tara Sutaria.