New year without resolutions! A look into what Bollywood stars could do or not in 2025

Akshay Kumar: I will not stare at the story of every hero — Olympic champ, visionary entrepreneur, unsung braveheart — with the glee akin to that of a kid in a candy shop. Not everyone deserves a biopic. More importantly, not every biopic needs to star me.

Farhan Akhtar: I will direct more, act less and try not to sing at all. I will make Don 3 and somehow manifest Shah Rukh Khan to star in it.

Ranveer Singh: I will do a film that taps into the Lootera side of me as an actor. I will not use my daughter’s clothes as an accessory.

Ranbir Kapoor: I will not make fun of my wife in public.

Sonakshi Sinha: I will make more movies and less travelogues.

Salman Khan: I will stop playing myself in every movie... after Sikandar. Oh wait, after Atlee’s next. Oh okay, after Tiger vs Pathaan. Oh wait....!

Aamir Khan: I will stop saying I want to retire. I will not turn up in harem pants in public.

Shah Rukh Khan: I will make at least one film a year. One day, I will star in a film that reminds people of Swades.

Varun Dhawan: After Citadel and Baby John, I will stop trying to be an action hero. Baby face does not a ‘Baby John’ make.

Kangana Ranaut: I will focus on releasing my own film which has been stuck in cold storage instead of badmouthing others’ films.

R. Madhavan: I will reveal the secret behind turning into a 25-year-old every time I shave off my beard.

Triptii Dimri: I will stop saying ‘tharki’ in every film.

Vicky Kaushal: Unlike 2024, I will not let my career in 2025 to be remembered for just a dance move.

Saif Ali Khan: I will continue wearing my dhuti-panjabi Bangali style with the same flair as I did in 2024.

Ayushmann Khurrana: I will come out of hibernation.

Janhvi Kapoor: I will make sure my 2025 travel itinerary is not limited to Jio World Plaza and Jamnagar.