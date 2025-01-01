MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
New year without resolutions! A look into what Bollywood stars could do or not in 2025

Resolution is an universal activity performed by common people to top notch celebrities, let's see what our very own Bollywood stars have stored in the bucket this time

Priyanka Roy  Published 01.01.25, 11:42 AM
Bollywood celebrities

Bollywood celebrities

Akshay Kumar: I will not stare at the story of every hero — Olympic champ, visionary entrepreneur, unsung braveheart — with the glee akin to that of a kid in a candy shop. Not everyone deserves a biopic. More importantly, not every biopic needs to star me.

Farhan Akhtar: I will direct more, act less and try not to sing at all. I will make Don 3 and somehow manifest Shah Rukh Khan to star in it.

Ranveer Singh: I will do a film that taps into the Lootera side of me as an actor. I will not use my daughter’s clothes as an accessory.

Ranbir Kapoor: I will not make fun of my wife in public.

Sonakshi Sinha: I will make more movies and less travelogues.

Salman Khan: I will stop playing myself in every movie... after Sikandar. Oh wait, after Atlee’s next. Oh okay, after Tiger vs Pathaan. Oh wait....!

Aamir Khan: I will stop saying I want to retire. I will not turn up in harem pants in public.

Shah Rukh Khan: I will make at least one film a year. One day, I will star in a film that reminds people of Swades.

Varun Dhawan: After Citadel and Baby John, I will stop trying to be an action hero. Baby face does not a ‘Baby John’ make.

Kangana Ranaut: I will focus on releasing my own film which has been stuck in cold storage instead of badmouthing others’ films.

R. Madhavan: I will reveal the secret behind turning into a 25-year-old every time I shave off my beard.

Triptii Dimri: I will stop saying ‘tharki’ in every film.

Vicky Kaushal: Unlike 2024, I will not let my career in 2025 to be remembered for just a dance move.

Saif Ali Khan: I will continue wearing my dhuti-panjabi Bangali style with the same flair as I did in 2024.

Ayushmann Khurrana: I will come out of hibernation.

Janhvi Kapoor: I will make sure my 2025 travel itinerary is not limited to Jio World Plaza and Jamnagar.

