South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron’s death linked to KRW 700 million debt, claims new report

The late South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron, who died of suspected suicide on February 16, received a legal notice in 2023 demanding payment of about KRW 700 million (approximately USD 4,82,087) for damages caused by her in a drink-driving incident of 2022, South Korea-based YouTube channel The Garosero Research Institute alleged in a new video.

The YouTube channel, in its latest report shared on March 11, alleged that the actress’s debt dispute with her previous agency, Gold Medalist, which also manages actor Kim Soo-hyun, may have been the reason behind her untimely passing.

The repayment was allegedly due by December 31, 2023, with the agency threatening legal action if the debt was not paid off on time, The Garosero Research Institute said in its video.

Previously, the channel dropped a video where Sae-ron’s aunt claimed that Soo-hyun dated Sae-ron for five years and they broke up after the actress’s drink-driving incident in 2022.

However, the actor and his agency, Gold Medalist, have denied the allegations. According to the report, Sae-ron was 15 years old when they allegedly dated, while Soo-hyun was 27.

In the latest video of Garosero, the channel shared a text message purportedly sent by Sae-ron to Soo-hyun, claiming that the actress had reached out to the former for help during her financial crisis.

“Oppa, this is Sae Ron. I received the letter of certification today that [your company] is suing me. You said that you would give me ample time, so I’m working hard, preparing to make a comeback. I will pay you back with a percentage from each work,” the text that The Garosero Research Institute shared read.

The text further read, “I’m not saying that I won’t pay you back, but if you suddenly ask for KRW 700 million right now, I really can’t do anything. It’s not that I won’t, but I can’t. Do you really have to take it as far as a lawsuit? Please save me… I beg of you. Give me some time.”

The first video shared by the YouTube channel sparked outrage among fans, with many slamming Kim Soo-hyun for allegedly not supporting the actress when she needed him.

Kim Sae-ron, who gained popularity as a child actor, passed away on February 16, which is also coincidentally Soo-hyun’s birthday. According to police reports, Sae-ron, who was 24 years old, was found dead at her residence. Police said Kim’s death was a suicide.