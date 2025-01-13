‘Blackpink’ member Jisoo’s comeback solo album to release in February

Blackpink’s eldest member Jisoo is gearing up for the release of her comeback single on February 14, two years after her debut solo album ME hit music streaming platforms, the singer announced on social media on Monday, dropping a teaser for the upcoming song.

Set to an intense score, the short clip shared on Instagram shows a seismograph recording waves on a sheet of paper. It ends abruptly, with Jisoo’s name appearing in capital letters at the end along with the release date.

“2025.02.14 COMING SOON,” the 30-year-old South Korean singer-actress wrote in the caption of the video.

Jisoo’s first solo album ME explores the themes of love, romance, break-ups as well as her personal growth story. ME debuted at number one on the Circle Album Chart with 1.03 million copies sold in less than two days. The lead single from the album, Flower, reached the second position on the Billboard Global 200 and the Circle Digital Chart. It also became the highest-charting song by a female K-pop solo artiste on the Canadian Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart.

Besides the release of the comeback song, Jisoo is also awaiting her upcoming Korean zombie apocalypse drama series Newtopia, slated to hit Prime Video on February 7. Helmed by Yoon Sung-Hyun, Newtopia also stars Park Jung-min.

Blackpink is set for a comeback this year after a nearly three-year break. Their last song together was Shut Down from the album Born Pink (2022). Last year, the band members — Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo — took time off from band activities and focussed on solo projects.

While Jennie embarked on a solo journey with Blisoo, two other band members also launched their own record labels during their hiatus — Jennie launched Oddateiler and Lisa launched LLOUD. Meanwhile, Rose signed contracts with The Black Label and Atlantic Records for her solo projects.