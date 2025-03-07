Netizens unimpressed with Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film ‘Nadaaniyan’, call it ‘unbearable’

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor-starrer Netflix film Nadaaniyan, which premiered today, has received negative reactions from netizens, with some calling it “unbearable”.

“One Line #Review Of #nadaaniyaan -If you go to Netflix to watch Nadaniya, you'll cancel your Netflix subscription within the next 10 minutes,” said an X user, expressing disappointment over the film’s storyline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another X user shared her reaction to Nadaaniyan by using a knife emoji.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, the Netflix romance drama follows the story of a privileged Delhi socialite, who hires a middle-class student (Ibrahim) to pretend to be his daughter’s (Khushi) boyfriend in order to maintain her social status. As they navigate their fabricated relationship, the lines between pretense and reality begin to blur, and both find themselves developing genuine feelings for each other.

Criticising Naadaniyan director Shauna Gautam, another X user wrote, “#Nadaaniyaan – Indeed a Silly One. Shauna Gautam presents a story where the rich meets the poor—but with Bollywood’s evolving definition of ‘poor’.”

Another X user stated that the film became “unbearable” within the first five minutes, adding that its OTT release was no surprise.

Unimpressed with Khushi Kapoor’s performance in Nadaaniyan, an X user shared a hilarious GIF video of a cartoon character pouring bleach into his eyes.

However, some fans lauded the lead cast’s performance in the film.

“Decent one time watch #Nadaaniyan,” wrote one user on X, sharing a still of Ibrahim from the film.

Praising Khushi Kapoor, another user said that her acting skills have improved.

@paneerchillli

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra under Dharmatic Entertainment, Nadaaniyan is currently streaming on Netflix.