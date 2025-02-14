‘Dhoom Dhaam’ on Netflix: Netizens say Yami Gautam's Koyal Chadda is 'unforgettable'

Shortly after the Rishab Seth-directed thriller Dhoom Dhaam dropped on Netflix Friday, social media users flooded X with posts heaping praise on Yami Gautam’s stellar performance in the film, which also stars Pratik Gandhi, Pavitra Sarkar and Eijaz Khan in key roles.

“Every time #YamiGautam steps on screen, she owns it! #DhoomDhaam is no different—she brings layers to her character and makes Koyal Chadda unforgettable. The film belongs to her from the word go,” wrote one netizen.

“Yami Gautam’s portrayal of Koyal in #DhoomDhaam is a standout performance, blending humour and intensity seamlessly. Her dynamic energy and compelling screen presence make this film a must-watch,” observed another user.

Several fans lauded Yami’s impeccable comic timing and her commendable chemistry with co-star Pratik Gandhi, who plays her husband Veer Khurana in Dhoom Dhaam. “#DhoomDhaam @yamigautam‘s comic timing is superb and overall, she delivers one of the best performances of her career. Her monologue is clapworthy and she proves why she’s among the most accomplished actors of our times,” reads a post from a social media user.

Dhoom Dhaam stars Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam as newlyweds whose first night together turns hilariously chaotic as they find themselves entangled in a frantic adventure. “I really enjoyed the movie—it was entertaining and had me laughing throughout,” wrote one user, lauding the film’s storyline.

“@yamigautam, you commanded the entire scene with pure intensity and conviction. Every word and every expression landed perfectly, making it impossible to look away,” stated an X user.

However, a few netizens expressed disappointment over the film’s predictable plot. For instance, a post from an X user called the film “foreseeable from a mile even before the ball gets rolling”.