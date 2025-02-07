‘Lord Himesh’: Netizens react to Himesh Reshammiya’s masala actioner ‘Badass Ravikumar’

Himesh Reshammiya’s adrenaline-pumping actioner Badass Ravikumar hit the screens today and netizens cannot stop raving about the Keith Gomes directorial. With a larger-than-life protagonist, flamboyant villains, foot-tapping dance numbers and daring dialogues, the film has grabbed eyeballs for its quirky take on retro Bollywood movies of the ’80s.

Social media users have lauded Himesh’s portrayal of the titular character, with many hailing him as the “Lord” and “the real superhero”.

“LORD HIMESH as #BadassRaviKumar "Raja ka beta bhale hi nanga paida ho lekin hota wo Rajkumar hi hai" Bold Dialogues. MASALEDAAR,” wrote one X user in his review of the movie, which is packed with everything audiences love about classic Bollywood masala films.

Another X user posted, “Overall movie is good comparison to action drama comedy & 80s Masi dialogue With Parody Treatment. Tight Screenplay Music Is Good. One Time ENJOYABLE Movie On Big's Screen. Himesh is Real Super Hero Of All Hero.”

A social media user shared a video capturing the audience’s reaction to the Himesh Reshammiya-starrer in a packed theatre. The audience can be heard cheering and whistling in response to Himesh’s dialogues.

A user on X has compared Badass Ravikumar to the 1998 action film Gunda, starring Mithun Chakraborty, Mukesh Rishi and Shakti Kapoor. “Gunda' walked so that #BadassRaviKumar can run,” reads the post on the social media platform.

In yet another X post, a user remarked that Himesh’s acting was being applauded by fans as much as Shah Rukh Khan’s.

Featuring grand heists, slow-motion shootouts and gravity-defying stunts, Badass Ravikumar also stars Prabhudeva, Kirti Kulhari, Sanjay Mishra, Johny Lever and Sunny Leone.

The soundtrack is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with choreography by Ganesh Acharya. Reshammiya has jointly produced the film with M.P. Singh, Kunal Srivastava, Manoj Srivastava and Rajendra Toraskar.

Badass Ravikumar serves as a spin-off to the 2014 thriller The Xposé.