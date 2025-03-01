‘Show of the year’: Shabana Azmi's acting, Sunil Grover's powerful cameo in ‘Dabba Cartel’ impress netizens

Netizens have lauded Shabana Azmi and Jyotika’s performance in the recently dropped Netflix series Dabba Cartel, calling the thriller series the “show of the year”, thanks to the compelling storytelling and brilliant acting.

Dabba Cartel, also starring Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan and Anjali Anand, dropped on Netflix on February 28.

Also starring Gajraj Rao, Lillete Dubey, Jisshu Sengupta and Bhupendra Jadawat, the series follows the story of five middle-class women who secretly run a drug trafficking network under the guise of a food delivery service. When a death in Amritsar is traced back to the smuggling of the drug in medicine bottles labelled Modella, the authorities close in on them.

Fans could not stop raving about the Hitesh Bhatia-directed thriller drama following its release. One social media user wrote, “REVIEW #DabbaCartel: it’s the show of the year! Compelling writing, storytelling, powerful cast, brilliant acting, it’s fast-paced and an edge-of-the-seat series you’ve been longing for. Everyone plays a pivotal role. There are a lot of ups! Casting is top-notch. Watch it! #ShabanaAzmi #Jyotika #NimishaSajayan #AnjaliAnand.”

Fans were thrilled to see actor-comedian Sunil Grover make a surprise appearance in Dabba Cartel as Chacko Kurian, a ruthless spice tycoon. One of the social media users wrote, “@WhoSunilGrover Bro konse Material ke bane ho Please bataa too doo?? How can you do this? #DabbaCartelOnNetflix What a great ending... waiting for Season 2 #DabbaCartel.”

Appreciating the engaging storyline and gripping climax, fans also drew parallels between Dabba Cartel and popular shows like Ozark, Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo and Narcos. One social media user wrote, “A gripping tale of crime, betrayal, and dominance #DabbaCartel delivers it all! The family angle feels inspired by #Ozark but with fierce desi women at its core. The #SaasBahuAurFlamingo comparison is inevitable, yet both reign in their own league. #ShabanaAzmi steals the show.”

In another post, one social media user described the series as thrilling. She wrote, “5 middle class women, mere Dabba Makers, confused, yet desperate for some fast cash. The best formula -Drugs. In Dabbas. Their struggles, adventures, recklessness and powerful performances make Dabba Cartel a Thrilling Ride.”

Another X user wrote, “#DabbaCartel is a must-watch! The best part? They didn’t drag the series unnecessarily, keeping it tight and engaging. No dull moments, just pure entertainment! Highly recommend it. #DabbaCartelOnNetflix #DabbaCartelreview #netflixindia #SeriesReview.”

However, some audiences expressed their disappointment with the execution of the series, criticising the makers for over-prioritising the inclusion of excessive cameos and graphic content. One X user wrote, “The Dabba Cartel makers wanted to keep the scope for a second season wide open even before they wrote out a proper debut season! The result? Exorbitant cameos exaggerated swagger, and overflowing drugs, in an attempt to drown the lack of a well-knit screenplay.”

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Media and Entertainment, Dabba Cartel premiered on February 28.