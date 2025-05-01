Netizens call Surya-starrer ‘Retro’ his ‘biggest comeback’ film

Suriya’s 44th film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, hit theatres today and set social media platforms buzzing with praise for the actor’s stellar performance, Subbaraj’s signature storytelling and Santhosh Narayanan’s soundtrack.

“What a Comeback. Surya's career biggest comeback movie in the industry,” wrote a fan, lauding the 49-year-old actor’s portrayal of Paarivel Kannan, a former gangster trying to lead a peaceful life. In the film, Kannan’s past catches up with him, jeopardizing his newfound tranquility.

Another user posted a video of fans celebrating the film’s success outside a movie theatre.

Produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

“#Retro will be the best film of this year,” wrote an X user.

Lauding the film’s soundtrack, a social media user posted, “People were dancing for whole Kanima song and singing for Kannadi Poove.”

Retro marks Narayanan’s first collaboration with Suriya and eighth with Subbaraj.

Heaping praise on Subbaraj, known for helming films like Jigarthanda, Petta and Pizza, a social media user wrote, “#Retro - Laughter a way of revolution. A trademark Karthik Subbaraj film. Superb first half, followed by a decent second half. Loved the (almost) 20 mins single take sequence. Happy that Suriya gets his much deserved break.”

On the work front, Suriya is set to collaborate with filmmaker RJ Balaji for the tentatively titled Suriya 45.