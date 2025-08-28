MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters likely to return with sequel, says director Maggie Kang

Premiered on June 20, the animated fantasy film has become the most-watched movie of all time on Netflix, surpassing the previous record-holder, Red Notice

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.08.25, 04:47 PM
KPop Demon Hunters sequel

Still from 'KPop Demon Hunters' IMDb

After a record-breaking success on Netflix, animated film KPop Demon Hunters is likely to get a sequel, one of the film’s directors, Maggie Kang, has hinted.

According to US media reports, the makers of the film are already in their early stages of discussion for the sequel.

“We've set up so much potential backstory. There are still a lot of unanswered questions and unexplored areas. We had to hold back because you can only fit so much into an 85-minute film,” Kang told Variety.

KPop Demon Hunters has become the most-watched movie of all time on Netflix, surpassing the previous record-holder, Red Notice, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot.

Following its premiere on June 20, the film emerged as the first-ever English film on the platform to remain at No. 1 overall and top the English-language movie chart in its fifth week of release.

Earlier this month, the song Golden secured the top spot in Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. US charts, followed by the other two tracks — My Idol and Soda Pop — in the Top 10.

Helmed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters centres around a girl band, Huntrix, whose members balance their double lives, moonlighting as demon hunters. The members of Huntrix face off against their nemesis, Saja Boys, whose members are secretly demons.

The film flaunts a star-studded cast, bringing renowned names as its voice actors, including Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun and Joel Chrim Booster.

