No Camille in Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5? Here’s what we know so far

French actress-model Camille Razat, who plays the character Camille in the Netflix show Emily in Paris, will not be a part of the upcoming season, the filming for which is likely to begin in May, as per reports by the US media.

Razat’s Camille — the primary participant of the conflict between Emily (Lily Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) — departed at the end of Season 4 after attempting one last time to mend ties with Gabriel. The two had been caught up in a strained spot, which was followed by Camille’s false pretences, having faked a pregnancy.

Razat won’t be returning for the fifth season as Camille, reported Deadline.

Responding to a question from Deadline about Camille or any other character officially leaving Emily in Paris, show creator Darren Star said, “Not necessarily. I mean people come and go out of people’s lives in shows for a period of time, but it doesn’t mean that they’re off the table.”

Also, actor Lucien Laviscount, who played Alfie, the former love interest of Emily in the series, is rumoured to leave the show. However, there has been no confirmation from the creators.

Emily in Paris Season 4, which was released in two parts, saw Emily embark on a new relationship with Italian fashion heir Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) and relocate to Rome to oversee Agence Grateau’s new office. Initially, this seemed to mark the closure of her tumultuous relationship with neighbour and boyfriend Gabriel. However, the storyline took another unexpected turn when Gabriel realised he still wanted to be with Emily.

Darren Star, the creator of the show, has confirmed that the upcoming season will delve into Emily’s life in both Rome and Paris. He emphasised that while Emily will spend time in Rome, she will not leave Paris permanently.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2 premiered on September 12. The series also stars Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu and Samuel Arnold in pivotal roles.

Emily in Paris Season 4 ranked at No. 1 on Netflix Global Top 10 list in August, amassing 19.9 million views in its first four days. The series made it to Netflix’s top 10 list in 93 countries and has maintained a spot in it for four consecutive weeks since its premiere.

The fifth season of Emily in Paris is reportedly set to release later this year.