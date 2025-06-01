Upside Down’s last stand: 'Stranger Things Season 5' gets release date, Netflix drops thrilling teaser

Buckle up, Hawkins! The Upside Down is about to unleash its darkest secrets one last time — and the adventures are just getting started! Netflix announced the release date for the highly anticipated Stranger Things Season 5 during its Tudum live event on Sunday, unveiling the first-look teaser.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Joe Keery, Stranger Things 5 will release this year in three volumes.

The first four episodes will be released on November 26, while episodes 5 to 7 will premiere on Christmas, and the finale will drop on New Year’s Eve.

The two-minute-four-second teaser begins with Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) talking with her son Will (Noah Schnapp), as the two recall the horrid events in the past. Joyce says, “I think about that night all the time. The night it came for you. The night all of this started.” The teaser then shows glimpses from the previous seasons where the children of Hawkins, including Eleven (Millie), Mike (Finn), Dustin (Gaten), Lucas (Caleb), and Will, confronted and fought the humanoid monsters, including the Demogorgon, Demodogs, and the Mind Flayer.

The teaser also shows other characters, including Steve (Joe), Jonathan (Charlie), Nancy (Natalia), and Jim Hopper (David), who also set out on the mission to defeat the creatures in the earlier seasons.

Earlier, the makers dropped the first-look poster of Millie Bobby Brown’s character Eleven, which hints at her going missing from the small town of Hawkins in the upcoming instalment.

Millie’s disappearance comes as a surprise to fans. At the end of the fourth season, she was back with his foster dad Jim Hopper (David Harbour), the Wheelers and the Byers in Hawkins after her devastating confrontation with the main antagonist, Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).

The official synopsis of Stranger Things Season 5 reads, “The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

The episode titles of the fifth and final instalment of the Netflix supernatural series are: The Crawl, The Vanishing of…, The Turnbow Trap, Sorcerer, Shock Jock, Escape from Camazotz, The Bridge and The Rightside Up.

Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer previously told Netflix Tudum that they had written a 25-page document delving into the mythology of the Upside Down in the series. “The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” Duffer said.