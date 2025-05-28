‘Gather around, nakama’: Netflix teases ‘One Piece’ live-action S2 update at Tudum

The Straw Hats throw a slumber party in an announcement video for One Piece live-action Season 2, dropped ahead of Netflix’s annual Tudum Live event on May 31.

The brief clip, shared by Netflix on Tuesday, builds excitement for the upcoming instalment, expected to premiere later this year. Fans can expect a major update at the Tudum fest, possibly a trailer launch and release date for Season 2.

In the video, the cast of the Straw Hat Pirates — played by Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Gibson and Taz Skylar — enjoy a slumber party on their Going Merry ship. They watch the Tudum event through a Transponder Snail. The clip brings back the beloved pirates with their hilarious antics — from the future pirate king chomping on popcorns to Zoro surprisingly not getting lost on his way to the party.

It ends with a time and date for the Tudum event, along with an animation of reindeer footprints across the screen, hinting at the live-action debut of Chopper the reindeer’s character in Season 2.

“Gather around, Nakama! The Straw Hats are having a slumber party for something special! The Going Merry’s headed to #TUDUM with a treat you won’t want to miss. See you live on Netflix May 31 at 8pm ET | 5pm PT,” the official page for the Netflix live-action series wrote alongside the video.

After sharing the video, the makers also shared a still from the clip and Chopper’s footprints, teasing the character’s debut. “Slumber parties on the Going Merry hit different Straw Hats! Nothing beats Nakama, snacks, and a snail projector full of surprises,” they wrote, adding, “TUDUM is right around the corner... and something sweet along with it.”

Since the trailer of the first season of the series was also revealed at the Tudum event in 2023, fans are speculating that the highly-anticipated trailer of the second instalment will be released at the event this year.

The latest season will feature new cast members including Lera Abova as Miss All-Sunday, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon and Callum Kerr as Smoker.

Yonda Thomas, James Hiroyuki Liao, Ipponmatsu, Sophia Anne Caruso,

Mark Penwill, Anton David Jeftha, Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn, David Dastmalchian, Werner Coetser, Brendan Murray, Clive Russell, Julia Rehwald, Rob Colletti, Ty Keogh and Joe Manganiello are also joining the ensemble in the upcoming instalment.

Set in the world of pirates, One Piece, adapted from Eiichiro Oda’s manga, follows Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who sets sail with his wacky crew on a perilous journey across the Grand Line to find the legendary treasure One Piece and become the pirate king. One Piece Season 2 will begin with the Straw Hat pirates arriving in Logue Town, leading to their confrontation with the Baroque Works agents.

Directed by Matt Owens and Steven Maeda jointly, One Piece live-action series topped Netflix’s top 10 global list for weeks after its debut on August 31, 2023.