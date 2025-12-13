Lionel Messi unveils his 70-foot statue, meets Shah Rukh Khan ahead of Salt Lake event

Football legend Lionel Messi on Saturday unveiled his 70-foot statue in Kolkata in the presence of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Uruguayan footballer Luis Suárez from West Bengal.

Shah Rukh was at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata to attend an event dedicated to Messi at the time this report was published. SRK met the football icon during the statue-unveiling ceremony.

The 60-year-old actor is set to share the stage with the Argentine football legend today, bringing the world of sports and cinema together. In one of the clips doing the rounds on social media, Shah Rukh could be seen exiting the Kolkata airport.

The Jawan star is the co-owner of the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata will be the first stop in Messi’s whirlwind trip, GOAT Tour of India 2025, followed by Ahmedabad, Mumbai and New Delhi.

Messi is visiting the City of Joy after a gap of 14 years. This will be Messi’s first visit to India since 2011, when he captained Argentina in a FIFA friendly against Venezuela at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Sharing a post on X, Shah Rukh wrote, “This time round not planning my Knight in Kolkata…. and hoping the day Ride is completely ‘Messi’. See you guys on the 13th at the Salt Lake Stadium.”

During his day-long trip in Kolkata on December 13, Messi will be felicitated at the Salt Lake Stadium by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

In Messi’s honour, a seven-a-side tournament, GOAT Cup, will be held at the Salt Lake Stadium.

The stadium will host the legend for the second time. Messi is expected to share the field with Indian sports icons Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia and Leander Paes. He will also hold a workshop for children and launch a football clinic.