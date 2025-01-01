MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Squid Game renewed for Season 3, to drop on Netflix in 2025

Premiered on December 26, the new season also features Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, Yim Si-wan Kang Ha-neul and Park Gyu-young in pivotal roles

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.01.25, 11:00 AM
First look poster of Squid Game Season 3

First look poster of Squid Game Season 3 Instagram/ Netflix

Netflix has renewed popular thriller series Squid Game for Season 3, the streamer announced on Wednesday, sharing the first-look poster for the upcoming instalment, to stream in 2025.

The poster features the giant robotic doll Young-hee with another giant doll beside it.

“All dolled up and ready 🦑 Watch Squid Game Season 3, coming in 2025, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

Squid Game Season 2 topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views upon its December 26 debut, ranking No. 1 in 92 countries and breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.

Squid Game Season 2 brings back Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun, who returns to play the dystopian survival games all over again — but this time to put an end to the madness and save lives by confronting the Front Man.

Apart from Lee Jung-jae, the second season also marks the return of Wi Ha-jun, who plays Detective Hwang Jun-ho. Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles in Season 2. Other actors who joined the new season include Yim Si-wan. Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun and Kang Ae-sim.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has returned as writer, director and executive producer for the latest season, while Chae Kyoung-sun serves as the production designer.

Squid Game Season 1 went on to become Netflix’s most-watched series, with a record 1.65 billion views in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021 release. Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys and the first to win for a non-English show. Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian to win an Emmy for directing a drama series.

