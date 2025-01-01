Squid Game renewed for Season 3, to drop on Netflix in 2025

Netflix has renewed popular thriller series Squid Game for Season 3, the streamer announced on Wednesday, sharing the first-look poster for the upcoming instalment, to stream in 2025.

The poster features the giant robotic doll Young-hee with another giant doll beside it.

“All dolled up and ready 🦑 Watch Squid Game Season 3, coming in 2025, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside the poster on Instagram.

Squid Game Season 2 topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views upon its December 26 debut, ranking No. 1 in 92 countries and breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.

Squid Game Season 2 brings back Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun, who returns to play the dystopian survival games all over again — but this time to put an end to the madness and save lives by confronting the Front Man.

Apart from Lee Jung-jae, the second season also marks the return of Wi Ha-jun, who plays Detective Hwang Jun-ho. Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles in Season 2. Other actors who joined the new season include Yim Si-wan. Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun and Kang Ae-sim.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has returned as writer, director and executive producer for the latest season, while Chae Kyoung-sun serves as the production designer.

Squid Game Season 1 went on to become Netflix’s most-watched series, with a record 1.65 billion views in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021 release. Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys and the first to win for a non-English show. Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian to win an Emmy for directing a drama series.