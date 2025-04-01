Netflix show ‘Adolescence’ to be made available to secondary schools across the UK

Netflix’s hit crime drama Adolescence will now be available to all secondary schools across the UK, the streamer announced on Monday, hours after the UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer attended a roundtable with the show creators.

Additionally, guides and resources for teachers, parents and carers to help navigate conversations around the series will be provided to the schools, Netflix added in its statement.

The British crime drama, created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, will be made available to the schools through the Into Film+ streaming service.

“From today we are making Adolescence available to all secondary schools across the UK through Into Film+. Additionally, healthy relationships charity Tender will produce guides and resources for teachers, parents and carers to help navigate conversations around the series,” the streaming platform wrote on Instagram.

Speaking about the film’s plot, which explores crucial issues such as knife crime, toxic masculinity and the danger of online content on children, Starmer said on Monday, “As a father, watching this show with my teenage son and daughter, I can tell you — it hit home hard. As I see from my own children, openly talking about changes in how they communicate, the content they’re seeing, and exploring the conversations they’re having with their peers is vital if we are to properly support them in navigating contemporary challenges, and deal with malign influences.”

Since its premiere on March 13, Adolescence has garnered record-breaking views on Netflix, with netizens hailing it as a “gripping and heart-pounding" drama.

The limited series stars 15-year-old British actor Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, a schoolboy, arrested for the murder of his classmate Katie. Though the 13-year-old Miller pleads innocence, the police build a strong case against him, leaving both Miller and his family ostracised. The cast of the show also includes Graham, Ashley Walters, Erin Doherty, Faye Marsay, Christine Tremarco, and Mark Stanley.

The smash hit Netflix drama has also created buzz for its cinematography. Matthew Lewis has shot each of the four episodes of the series in a single take. In other words, each episode of Adolescence was filmed in one long take by a single camera.