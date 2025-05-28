MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Netflix renews Vikramaditya Motwane’s ‘The Black Warrant’ for Season 2

The first season of the prison drama, starring Zahan Kapoor, premiered on Netflix on January 10

Entertainment Web Desk Published 28.05.25, 12:10 PM
Zahan Kapoor in ‘The Black Warrant’

Zahan Kapoor in ‘The Black Warrant’ File picture

Netflix’s prison drama The Black Warrant, starring Zahan Kapoor, has been renewed for a second season, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

The release date for the upcoming instalment is yet to be announced.

“Welcome to Season 2, Jailer sahab. Black Warrant Season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside a poster of the series.

Created by Vikramaditya Motwane, Season 1 of the prison drama premiered on January 10. Marking Zahan’s OTT debut, the show is a dramatised adaptation of former Tihar Jail superintendent Sunil Gupta and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury’s book, Black Warrant: Confessions Of A Tihar Jailer.

The story revolves around Sunil Kumar Gupta, a newly minted assistant superintendent of prisons, who steps into Tihar with a sense of purpose and an air of innocence that feels almost alien in the grim setting.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, the seven-episode series also starred Rahul Bhat, Sidhant Gupta, Anurag Thakur, Tota Roy Choudhury and Paramvir Singh Cheema.

