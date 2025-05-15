Netflix renews ‘Bridgerton’ for Seasons 5 and 6; Season 4 to hit streamer in 2026

Popular Netflix period drama series Bridgerton has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6, production banner Shondaland announced on Wednesday.

‘We’re not done yet,” wrote the makers on Instagram.

The announcement reads, “It is with great pleasure I can announce Bridgerton shall return for Seasons 5 and 6. Do celebrate accordingly. And in the meantime, do prepare yourselves, for Bridgerton Season 4 shall debut in 2026.”

The statement is written from the point of view of Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews), an infamous gossip writer of society’s upper class.

Bridgerton Season 3, which premiered on the streamer last year, saw Penelope Fatherington (Nicola Coughlan) spilling the beans on the real identity of Lady Whistledown. The third instalment of the Regency-era series also explored Penelope and Colin Bridgerton’s (Luke Newton) love story.

Set to hit Netflix next year, Bridgerton Season 4 is based on Julia Quinn’s 2001 novel An Offer from a Gentleman, the third book in the eponymous eight-book series.

In the novel, Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) falls in love with Sophie Beckett (Yerin Ha), an earl’s daughter who has been relegated to the role of servant by her disdainful stepmother.

Coughlan, Newton, Jonathan Bailey,Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Simone Ashley, Florence Hunt, and Claudia Jessie will reprise their roles from the previous seasons in the upcoming instalment, which seems to be a re-telling of the Cinderella tale.

According to a recent press communique on Netflix’s companion site Tudum, Sophie’s surname has been changed to Baek in the show out of respect for Ha’s Korean culture.

“As a victim of tragic events, Sophie has been forced to spend much of her life working for the most demanding employer in the ton. But the resourceful Sophie always finds a way to persevere through her circumstances — circumstances which will drastically change after she disguises herself to attend Violet Bridgerton’s masquerade ball and meets Benedict,” reads the official synopsis of Bridgerton Season 4 on Tudum.

Bridgerton Season 1 explored the love story between Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her husband Simon (Regé-Jean Page), while Season 2 revolved around the budding romance between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma. Season 3, led by Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), followed a friends-to-lovers theme.

Jess Brownell is showrunner for Bridgerton Season 4, with Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen serving as executive producers.