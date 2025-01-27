Song Joong-ki to star in Korean thriller film ‘Bogotá: City of the Lost’, trailer out

Vincenzo actor Song Joong-ki plays a 19-year-old immigrant who flees to Columbia’s Bogotá with his family and gets entangled in a smuggling racket there in the trailer of Netflix’s thriller film Bogotá: City of the Lost, dropped by the streamer on Monday.

The one-minute-41-second trailer follows a grumpy Guk-hee, played by Song Joong-ki, who arrives in Bogotá with his family to escape financial hardships after losing everything in the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

To make ends meet, he starts working under Sergeant Park (Kwon Hae-hyo), an influential figure in the Korean community in Bogotá. Eventually, he gets involved in a dangerous clothing smuggling racket, which leads him to the perilous world of the Colombian black market.

Helmed by Kim Seong-je, the film also stars Lee Hee-joon, Park Ji-hwan, Cho Hyun-chul and Kim Jong-soo in pivotal roles. Bogotá: City of the Lost is set to release on February 7 on Netflix.

Earlier, the film premiered at the 29th Busan International Film Festival on October 3, 2024. Originally, it was released theatrically on December 31, 2024 in South Korea.

Song Joong-ki played an immigrant in the film My Name is Loh Kiwan, released on March 1, 2024, on Netflix.

The 39-year-old actor was last seen in the Kim Ji-won and Kim Soo-hyun-starrer K-drama Queen of Tears, where he reprised his iconic character Vincenzo Cassano, a Korean Italian mafia lawyer from the show Vincenzo (2021).

Song Joong-ki’s latest projects include Reborn Rich (2022) and Hopeless (2023). The actor is set to star in the upcoming romantic drama series My Youth alongside actress Chun Woo-hee. The release date of the drama is yet to be announced.