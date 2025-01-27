'Dhoom Dhaam' trailer: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi’s wedding night turns into a nightmare

The first night together of newlyweds Veer and Koyal, played by Pratik Gandhi and Yami Gautam, turns hilariously chaotic as they find themselves in a frantic adventure, being chased by goons and shot at, in the official trailer of Rishab Seth’s Dhoom Dhaam dropped on Monday.

“Shaadi ki pehli raat, aur saath mein ek unexpected baraat. Watch Dhoom Dhaam, out 14 February, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the trailer.

The two-minute-32-second video begins with Veer finding two goons at his and Koyal’s hotel room’s doorstep. “Where is Charlie?” the goons ask. Bewildered and scared, Yami picks up a gun and starts shooting at the gangsters.

The trailer then shows Yami fighting with the goons in her red wedding outfit. What should have been a perfect moment between the couple turns into a nightmare as they run from one place to another to ask for help. However, Veer and Koyal manage to bond with each other amidst the chaos.

“Meet Koyal, a complete wild child with zero chill, and Veer, a timid momma’s boy and animal-loving veterinarian. Their stars have (somehow) aligned, but on their wedding day, the newlyweds find themselves in far-from-perfect situations. What follows is a madcap adventure, packed with a thrilling chase, quirky characters, and twists at every turn,” reads the official synopsis of the film as per Netflix.

Slated to drop on this Valentine’s Day, Dhoom Dhaam also stars Pratik Babbar and Eijaz Khan in pivotal roles.

While Yami Gautam was last seen in the political drama film Article 370 released last year, Pratik Gandhi headlined the Prime Video film Agni (2024), also starring Divyenndu and Saiyami Kher.