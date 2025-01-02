Squid Game introduces new giant robotic doll Chul-su for Season 3

Netflix introduced a new giant robotic doll, Chul-su, in the latest teaser of Squid Game 3 on Wednesday, hinting that the new doll will accompany the infamous doll Young-hee in the upcoming instalment of the popular thriller series.

“Everyone say hi to Chul-su. Squid Game 3 coming 2025,” the streamer wrote alongside the video on X.

The 12-second video features a scene from the ‘Red Light, Green Light’ game arena, where the two giant dolls are kept facing each other.

Netflix has also dropped a video which shows actors Lee Jung-jae, Im Si-wan, Jo-yuri and Yang Dong-geun watching the introductory teaser and sharing anecdotes about the upcoming season. Actor Lee Jung-jae, who reprised the role of Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game Season 2, said, “Squid Game Season 3 will bring brand new games and even wilder character dynamics.” They also hinted that new characters are set to join the third season.

Earlier, Netflix Korea accidentally revealed that the new season will premiere on June 27 in a post deleted later. However, several fan accounts have shared screenshots of the announcement on social media.

Squid Game Season 2 topped the Netflix Global Top 10 list, garnering an astounding 68 million views upon its December 26 debut, ranking No. 1 in 92 countries and breaking the record for most views for a show in its premiere week.

Squid Game Season 2 brings back Lee Jung-jae’s Seong Gi-hun, who returns to play the dystopian survival games all over again — but this time to put an end to the madness and save lives by confronting the Front Man.

Apart from Lee Jung-jae, the second season also marks the return of Wi Ha-jun, who plays Detective Hwang Jun-ho. Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles in Season 2. Other actors who joined the new season include Yim Si-wan. Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun and Kang Ae-sim.

Hwang Dong-hyuk has returned as writer, director and executive producer for the latest season, while Chae Kyoung-sun serves as the production designer.

Squid Game Season 1 went on to become Netflix’s most-watched series, with a record 1.65 billion views in just 28 days after its September 17, 2021 release. Lee Jung-jae made history as the first Asian man to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Emmys and the first to win for a non-English show. Hwang Dong-hyuk also became the first Asian to win an Emmy for directing a drama series.