‘Sakamoto Days’ Season 1, Part 2: Netflix drops poster for assassin comedy anime

Netflix has unveiled a new key visual for the second part of the assassin comedy anime series Sakamoto Days Season 1 following the show’s finale episode on March 22.

The poster of the second part of the anime, which is slated to drop in July, was released at the AnimeJapan 2025 event on Saturday. It was also revealed that Koki Uchiyama (known for voicing Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) is joining the cast as the antagonist Gaku, a powerful assassin working with Slur and a member of X's Organization.

Adapted from a manga series written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days follows Taro Sakamoto, the greatest hitman of all time, whose life changes when he falls in love with a convenience store clerk named Aoi and marries her.

Completely immersed in his new lifestyle, the hitman opens a mom-and-pop store in a small town and turns into an overweight man. However, the peace comes at a price as enemies from his past emerge to seek revenge, prompting Sakamoto to team up with his friends to confront a slew of assassins and protect his family.

Masaki Watanabe (known for Bartender) has directed Sakamoto Days at studio TMS Entertainment. Taku Kishimoto (known for Blue Lock) has worked as the series composer, while Yo Moriyama (MEGALOBOX director) has worked on the character designs. The music for the series is directed by Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia).