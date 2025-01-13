Documentary on India-Pakistan cricket rivalry to hit Netflix next month

‘The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan’, a documentary chronicling the age-old cricket rivalry between the two nations, will drop on Netflix on February 7, the streamer announced on Monday, dropping a poster.

The poster shows Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag walking into a cricketing field where the Pakistani team are in a huddle.

“Two nations. One epic Rivalry. 1.6 Billion prayers. Come witness the thrill of a legacy like no other in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, arriving on 7th February, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote alongside the poster.

Netflix had announced The Great Rivalry last year with a teaser, which featured cricketing icons Kapil Dev and Imran Khan, both seen holding the World Cup trophy, alongside footage of celebrated Test matches and other memorable cricketing encounters between the two nations.

The Great Rivalry is expected to transcend the confines of the cricket field, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the psychological aspects underpinning this rivalry. Furthermore, it aims to explore the historical, geographical, and political contexts that have contributed to the enduring rivalry.

The video also features some iconic players from the two countries, including Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram

Due to political friction between India and Pakistan, bilateral cricketing engagements between the two nations have ceased in recent years. The last India-Pakistan cricket series was held in 2012-13, when Pakistan toured India for three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals.

Nevertheless, the rivalry remains alive in international tournaments. India and Pakistan faced off during the 2024 ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India won the match by six runs.