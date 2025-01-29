India, Pakistan cricket legends talk about age-old rivalry in 'The Greatest Rivalry' trailer

Netflix on Wednesday dropped the trailer for The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, a documentary chronicling the age-old cricket rivalry between the two nations, ahead of its release on February 7.

“The biggest rivalry told by the legends who lived it. Dive into a tale of passion, glory, and cricket’s fiercest rivalry in The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, from 7 February, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote in the caption alongside the two-minute-12-second long trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer features some iconic players from the two countries, including Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram. The trailer also features archival footage of India-Pakistan clashes on the cricket field.

The documentary is expected to go beyond the cricketing field, offering viewers a deeper understanding of the psychological aspects underpinning this rivalry. Furthermore, it aims to explore the historical, geographical, and political contexts that have contributed to the enduring rivalry.

“An India-Pakistan match is not just a match between bat and ball. It’s much bigger than that,” Virender Sehwag says in the video. “There may be 22 playing, but billions are excited,” says Sourav Ganguly.

Shoaib Akhtar adds, “There are 1,00,000 people waiting inside. And another 1,00,000 waiting outside”.

Due to bilateral friction between India and Pakistan, cricketing engagements between the two nations have ceased in recent years. The last India-Pakistan series was held during the 2012-13 season, when Pakistan toured India for three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals.

Nevertheless, the rivalry remains alive in international tournaments. India and Pakistan faced off during the 2024 ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. India won the match by six runs.