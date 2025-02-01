MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 01 February 2025

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim to debut opposite Khushi Kapoor with Netflix film ‘Nadaaniyan’

Ibrahim, the eldest son of Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, is Sara Ali Khan’s younger brother

Entertainment Web Desk Published 01.02.25, 11:55 AM
Ibrahim Ali Khan debut

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Nadaaniyan Instagram/ Netflix

Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his acting debut opposite actress Khushi Kapoor with Netflix’s upcoming romance drama Nadaaniyan, the streamer announced on Saturday, dropping a first-look poster featuring the two actors.

“Every love story has thodi si nadaani. Hard launching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor on the main. Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim, born to Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, is the younger brother of actress Sara Ali Khan.

Earlier, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar announced the acting debut of Ibrahim. In a long note shared on Instagram, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director took a trip down memory lane and recalled his first meeting with Amrita Singh, his bond with Saif Ali Khan and the Pataudi family.

Sharing the news of Ibrahim’s acting debut, Karan said, “Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens.”

Ibrahim worked as an assistant director on Karan’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film marked Karan’s directorial comeback after a hiatus of seven years.

RELATED TOPICS

Nadaaniyan Ibrahim Ali Khan Khushi Kapoor Netflix
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

The most important Union Budget news for you: Govt’s new revised income-tax slabs are here

Union finance minister Niramala Sitharaman saved the best for the last, announcing the new income-tax slabs at the very end of the Budget speech in Parliament on Saturday
Quote left Quote right

FM starts with agriculture but completely silent on farmers' demands

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT