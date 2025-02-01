Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim to debut opposite Khushi Kapoor with Netflix film ‘Nadaaniyan’

Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his acting debut opposite actress Khushi Kapoor with Netflix’s upcoming romance drama Nadaaniyan, the streamer announced on Saturday, dropping a first-look poster featuring the two actors.

“Every love story has thodi si nadaani. Hard launching Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor on the main. Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix,” the streamer wrote on Instagram alongside the poster.

Ibrahim, born to Saif and his ex-wife Amrita Singh, is the younger brother of actress Sara Ali Khan.

Earlier, filmmaker-producer Karan Johar announced the acting debut of Ibrahim. In a long note shared on Instagram, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director took a trip down memory lane and recalled his first meeting with Amrita Singh, his bond with Saif Ali Khan and the Pataudi family.

Sharing the news of Ibrahim’s acting debut, Karan said, “Films are in their blood, their genes and their passion. We make way for a new wave of talent, one that I cannot wait for the world to see. So, stay tuned as @iakpataudi makes his way into your hearts and soon…onto the screens.”

Ibrahim worked as an assistant director on Karan’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kaahani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film marked Karan’s directorial comeback after a hiatus of seven years.