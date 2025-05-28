Neil Nitin Mukesh says he is open to play grandfather Mukesh in late singer's biopic

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is gearing up to bring the life of his grandfather, iconic playback singer Mukesh, on the big screen through a biopic that has been in development for some time, he said in a recent interview.

Having lost Mukesh at the age of five, Neil said his memories of the singer have been kept alive through stories told by his father, singer Nitin Mukesh. The 43-year-old actor shared that he and his team aim to do justice to the man behind the voice that transcended generations.

Neil revealed that he is currently in talks with Abhishek Sharma, best known for Parmanu, to direct the film. “I’ve had a word with Abhishek. In fact, he was the one who brought up the conversation. He’s truly excited about the idea. I’m waiting for him to get free. I would love to listen to how he’s envisioning it,” he told News18.

“We’re just trying to figure out the right medium, the producers to collaborate with, the actors and the filmmakers to come onboard,” Neil added.

On the subject of playing his grandfather in the film, Neil was candid. He acknowledged the emotional pull of portraying Mukesh himself. “I don’t think there can be a better Mukesh than me. Neil Nitin Mukesh is Mukesh,” he said.

He also mentioned that his father is keen for him to take on the role for sentimental reasons. “The business of cinema is very different,” he explained. “As actors, we look for opportunities. Your draw to the box office is important.”

Neil was last seen in Hai Junoon! Dream. Dare. Dominate, a musical drama series that premiered on JioHotstar earlier this month. Directed by Abhishek Sharma and produced under the Jio Creative Lab banner, the show also features Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role.