Huma Qureshi’s cousin killed over parking dispute in Delhi's Nizamuddin area

Asif Qureshi, cousin of actress Huma Qureshi, has been killed over a parking dispute in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, according to media reports.

The incident took place in Jangpura Bhogal Lane in Nizamuddin at around 11 pm on Thursday, police said. The two teenagers accused in the murder have been arrested.

The police said that a dispute arose between Asif and two men over the parking of a two-wheeler in front of the main gate of his house, reported India Today. After the confrontation, the accused attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving him gravely wounded. Asif was taken to the nearest hospital in a critical condition, where the doctors declared him dead.

Asif's wife Sainaz Qureshi and relatives said that both the accused allegedly attacked him for a trivial matter.

Sainaz also told police that this wasn’t the first time the accused had picked a fight with Asif over the same parking issue. She said that when Asif returned from work on Thursday, he saw the neighbour's two-wheeler parked in front of the house's main entrance, prompting him to ask them to remove it.

However, Sainaz alleged that the neighbours began hurling abuses at Asif and attacking him with sharp objects instead.

A CCTV footage shared by PTI on social media shows graphic details of the incident taking place.

The police have arrested both the accused. Further developments are awaited.