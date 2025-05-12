Nayanthara’s production venture ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ starring Pradeep Ranganathan to release in September

Actress-producer Nayanthara on Monday announced the release date of her upcoming production venture Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

Set to hit screens on September 18, the film is written and directed by Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan.

“Come fall in love this festive season. See you all on September 18 to celebrate this festival of love,” wrote Nayanthara on Instagram alongside a teaser video.

Billed as a ‘family entertainer’, the Tamil-language romcom is also expected to star S.J. Suryah, Yogi Babu, Muhammed Rasool, Gouri G. Kishan, Sha Ra and Seeman in key roles.

S.S. Lalitkumar serves as the co-producer. Love Insurance Kompany will feature music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Nayanthara last starred in S. Sashikanth’s directorial debut Test, a Netflix film which also stars R. Madhavan, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine.

Pradeep Ranganath was last seen in Ashwath Marimuthu’s Dragon, which is currently streaming on Netflix. The actor has the Keerthiswaran-directed Dude in the pipeline. The mythological thriller will also feature Premalu actress Mamitha Baiju in an important role.

Krithi Shetty’s upcoming films include Vaa Vaathiyaar and Genie.

Vignesh Shivan is known for helming films like Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018), Paava Kadhaigal (2020) and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022).

Nayanthara and Vignesh had tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu. They welcomed their twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, in October of the same year.