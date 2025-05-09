Kangana Ranaut set to make Hollywood debut with horror drama ‘Blessed Be the Evil’

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut is heading to Hollywood.

The National Award-winning actress, known for films like Queen and Emergency, has landed her first leading role in an international production, Blessed Be the Evil, a horror drama from Lions Movies, as per reports by the US media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kangana will star alongside Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of Sylvester Stallone, American entertainment portal Variety reported on Friday.

Production on the film is set to begin this summer in New York. It will be shot in US locations to “avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs”, as per a Variety report.

Directed by Anurag Rudra, who previously helmed New Me and Tailing Pond, Blessed Be the Evil is based on a screenplay co-written by Rudra and Gatha Tiwary, president and founder of Lions Movies. Both serve as producers on the project, with Wade Muller as director of photography.

According to the film’s synopsis, Blessed Be the Evil follows a Christian couple dealing with a tragic miscarriage. They move to an abandoned farm with a haunting history. As they attempt to rebuild their lives, a sinister presence puts their faith and love to the ultimate test.

“Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart,” said Rudra in a statement to Variety. “This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema – the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.”

Blessed Be the Evil will be presented to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Market. London/Stroud Casting is handling additional casting for the project.

Kangana, a four-time National Film Award winner, was last seen in her latest directorial venture Emergency, in which she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Besides being an actress and a filmmaker, Kangana is also a Lok Sabha MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.