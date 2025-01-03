Nat Geo documentary BLINK to air in India on January 5

National Geographic’s documentary BLINK is set to air in India on January 5 at 10pm, the channel has announced. Directed by Edmund Stenson and Oscar and BAFTA award-winner Daniel Roher, it follows a Canadian family as they travel to their dream destinations to fuel their visual memory with the world.

Featuring French Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sébastien Pelletier and their children, Mia, Léo, Colin and Laurent, the 84-minute docu-film had its world premiere at the 51st Telluride Film Festival in 2024. It was screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November.

Mia developed eye problems at the age of three and was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa at age seven, a rare, incurable disease that leads to severe visual impairment. When her younger brothers Colin and Laurent received the same diagnosis, the family’s world changed forever. In the face of this life-altering news, they decided to set out on a journey around the world to build their visual memory and experience all its beauty while they still could.

Spanning 24 countries over 12 months, the film depicts the family trying Turkish ice cream while on a safari in Namibia, horse-riding in Mongolia, surfing in Indonesia, and sipping juice on a camel. The family’s adventures also include watching a desert sunset, sunrise on a mountain, and making friends in the countries they visited.

They have covered places including Botswana, Cambodia, Canada (Montreal and Kuujjuaq), China, Colombia, Namibia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mongolia, Nepal, Oman, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“BLINK is the perfect family-friendly film and embodies the spirit of adventure and exploration at the heart of the National Geographic brand. We can’t wait for audiences everywhere to be inspired by the remarkable Pelletier family as they journey around the world and into an unknown future,” said Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice-president of Documentary Films for National Geographic.

“We were so happy to see how BLINK resonated with the audiences of all ages, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with National Geographic. There’s no better home for this film, and we like to imagine that families across the world will huddle around their screens, laugh, cry and explore the world with the endlessly inspiring Lemay-Pelletier family,” said directors Stenson and Roher.